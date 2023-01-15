Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ONEOK by 10.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,640,000 after purchasing an additional 339,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1 %

OKE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.83. 1,598,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,040. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

