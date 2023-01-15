Albert D Mason Inc. Buys Shares of 3,349 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,942,000 after buying an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after buying an additional 112,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,358,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SCCO traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.06. 2,651,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,783. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.