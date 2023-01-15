Albert D Mason Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after buying an additional 738,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 86.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,531,000 after buying an additional 730,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 282.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after buying an additional 663,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 79.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,343,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,666,000 after buying an additional 594,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,060. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

