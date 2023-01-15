Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 26,099 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,099 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 188,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 20.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,251. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.37.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

