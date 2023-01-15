AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for AllianceBernstein’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.1 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of AB stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $8,429,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $6,174,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $3,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Karl Sprules sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,647,656.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.52%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.