Allie Family Office LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Allie Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.6% of Allie Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after buying an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after buying an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $280.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $380.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.70.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

