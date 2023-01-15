Allie Family Office LLC Acquires 5,030 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Allie Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Allie Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Allie Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,116,000 after acquiring an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,050,000 after acquiring an additional 233,391 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 194,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,534,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $90.01 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

