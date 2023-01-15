Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -2.45.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

