AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.20 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $240.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.39.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 189.46% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.68.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

