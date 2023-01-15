AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

