AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78.
