AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $106.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

