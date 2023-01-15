AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 379,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 200,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

