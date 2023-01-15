AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,276,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.93) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

