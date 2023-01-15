Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up about 0.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.97.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

