Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Cap of $109.20 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $109.20 million and $5.35 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.79 or 0.01443318 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007466 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017074 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00028939 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.16 or 0.01750151 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.