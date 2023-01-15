Amp (AMP) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Amp (AMP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Amp has a total market capitalization of $141.66 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amp has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amp token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002966 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00427919 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,319.05 or 0.30224731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.34 or 0.00886503 BTC.
About Amp
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
