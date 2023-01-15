Amp Price Hits $0.0038 (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Amp has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Amp has a market capitalization of $139.44 million and $5.21 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00427789 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.31 or 0.30215550 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.68 or 0.00919735 BTC.

About Amp

Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.

Amp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.

