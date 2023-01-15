Amp Price Hits $0.0038 (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Amp has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Amp has a market capitalization of $139.44 million and $5.21 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003139 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00427789 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.31 or 0.30215550 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.68 or 0.00919735 BTC.
About Amp
Amp launched on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
