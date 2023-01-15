Analysts Issue Forecasts for Corteva, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Corteva stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after buying an additional 300,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after buying an additional 224,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after buying an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

