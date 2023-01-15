Analysts Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $44.14

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $786.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.28% and a negative net margin of 2,346.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,742 shares of company stock worth $307,402. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 264,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 500,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

