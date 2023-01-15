Analysts Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) PT at $53.63

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

