Analysts Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $120.77

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,999 shares of company stock worth $15,912,352 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Progressive Trading Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.46. Progressive has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

