Analyzing Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) and Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kaixin Auto and Cazoo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaixin Auto $253.84 million 0.41 -$196.58 million N/A N/A Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.23 -$747.38 million N/A N/A

Kaixin Auto has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cazoo Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kaixin Auto has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin Auto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kaixin Auto and Cazoo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaixin Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17

Cazoo Group has a consensus target price of $1.61, suggesting a potential upside of 469.31%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Kaixin Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Kaixin Auto and Cazoo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaixin Auto N/A N/A N/A Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cazoo Group beats Kaixin Auto on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, which engages in the sale of automobiles through its subsidiaries. It also offers third-party auto financing and other value-added services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

