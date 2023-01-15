Analyzing MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) & TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and TranSwitch (OTCMKTS:TXCCQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TranSwitch has a beta of -2.51, meaning that its share price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and TranSwitch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 6.72 $439.95 million $6.18 10.38 TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than TranSwitch.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and TranSwitch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67 TranSwitch 0 0 0 0 N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $67.56, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of TranSwitch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and TranSwitch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 65.16% 25.35% 11.71% TranSwitch N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats TranSwitch on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About TranSwitch

(Get Rating)

TranSwitch Corp. designs, develops and supplies integrated circuit and intellectual property solutions that provide core functionality for voice, data and video communications equipment for network, enterprise and customer premises applications. The company provides integrated multi-core network processor system-on-a-Chip solutions and software solutions for fixed, third generation and fourth generation mobile, V over IP and multimedia infrastructures. The firm also offers HDMI & DisplayPort and proprietary HDP and AnyCable technologies. It serves global telecom equipment providers, semiconductor, and consumer product companies. The company was founded by Michael C. McCoy, Santanu Das, and Steward S. Flaschen on April 26, 1988 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.