Analyzing Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -5,445.10% -4.71% -3.72%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.47 million 88.65 $147.07 million ($4.55) -1.01

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus target price of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 55.80%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund.

Dividends

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. SuRo Capital pays out -2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the stocks of large-cap companies. The fund also invests through index call options. It seeks to replicate the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ 100 Index. The fund was previously known as NASDAQ Premium Income & Growth Fund Inc. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund was formed on January 30, 2007 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

