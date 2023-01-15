Analyzing Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) & HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HomeStreet and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 1 1 1 0 2.00 Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

HomeStreet currently has a consensus target price of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.07%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.34%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Southside Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 25.58% 14.28% 1.08% Southside Bancshares 38.60% 13.59% 1.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeStreet and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares HomeStreet and Southside Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $364.27 million 1.46 $115.42 million $4.46 6.37 Southside Bancshares $265.32 million 4.41 $113.40 million $3.28 11.12

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. HomeStreet pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. HomeStreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of HomeStreet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of HomeStreet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Southside Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 56 banking facilities and 73 ATMs/ITMs. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

