Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $76.67 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $218.05 million and approximately $76.67 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02249846 USD and is up 7.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $95,838,877.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

