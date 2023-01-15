Ankr Price Reaches $0.0229 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $221.67 million and $35.26 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00044315 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004708 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00233228 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02286079 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $74,495,370.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

