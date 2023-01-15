Ankr Reaches Market Cap of $220.13 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $220.13 million and $37.12 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02286079 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $74,495,370.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

