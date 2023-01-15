ApeCoin (APE) Trading 21.4% Higher Over Last Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $195.79 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can currently be purchased for $5.12 or 0.00024559 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00429210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,310.05 or 0.30315953 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00871036 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.