Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0005 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 1% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $566,370.43 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00080781 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00061741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

