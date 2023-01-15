ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 26.97%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1109 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

