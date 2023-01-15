Ardor Market Capitalization Achieves $79.56 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $79.56 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00079706 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00060692 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010369 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001111 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024805 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004036 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000207 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
