Arjuna Capital Boosts Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,131,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $248,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.60 and a 200 day moving average of $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $264.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

