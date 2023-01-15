Arjuna Capital Buys 240 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $375.52 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

