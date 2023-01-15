Arjuna Capital Buys 360 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 93.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,139,000 after purchasing an additional 631,426 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 391.2% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 706,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,383,000 after purchasing an additional 562,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 54.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $129.51 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $180.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

