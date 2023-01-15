Arjuna Capital Buys 793 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital owned about 0.16% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

