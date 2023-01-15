Arjuna Capital Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arjuna Capital lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Intel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

