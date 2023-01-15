Arjuna Capital Makes New $464,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,114,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,169,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,217,000 after purchasing an additional 294,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Shares of FITB opened at $34.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

