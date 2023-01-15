Arjuna Capital Purchases 22,764 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 1.7% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,330,000 after buying an additional 202,882 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,642,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232,121 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 1.0 %

KR opened at $45.22 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

