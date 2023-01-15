Arjuna Capital Sells 4,657 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arjuna Capital decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Nucor comprises approximately 2.2% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nucor by 26.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 15.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,246,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,157,000 after purchasing an additional 169,199 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $157.56 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.23.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

