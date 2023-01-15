Arjuna Capital Sells 7,096 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arjuna Capital decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $193.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

