Ark Price Up 21.7% This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001437 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $51.11 million and approximately $47.31 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000299 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004918 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004175 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,421,798 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

