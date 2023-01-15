ARMOR Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $399,806.80 and $16,872.38 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

