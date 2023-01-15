ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €690.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($741.94) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €752.00 ($808.60) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ASML from €550.00 ($591.40) to €650.00 ($698.92) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($661.29) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

