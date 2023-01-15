Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Atkore makes up 1.5% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period.

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $126.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,554. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.24. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

