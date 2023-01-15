AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.88.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,955,645.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,404 shares of company stock valued at $37,094,192 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after buying an additional 522,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.