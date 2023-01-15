AvocadoCoin Price Tops $522.84 on Top Exchanges (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $876.36 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for $522.84 or 0.02528848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AvocadoCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin launched on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AvocadoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvocadoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.