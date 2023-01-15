Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $9.06 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $9.06 or 0.00043601 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $910.12 million and $144.70 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030907 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00233313 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,446 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,445.66718273 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.12531947 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $263,943,427.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.