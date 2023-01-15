Baby Doge Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $167.30 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $167.30 million and $3.46 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.77 or 0.01468485 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007495 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.01761811 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $3,145,581.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

